Evan Mobley News: Productive in Sunday's loss

Mobley supplied 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 31 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 loss to the Celtics.

The 24 points represented Mobley's best scoring output since Jan. 23, when he dropped 29 points in Sacramento. The fifth-year big looks to be fully recovered from the calf strain that cost him the last seven games before the All-Star break, and over the last four games he's averaged 20.5 points, 9.5 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 2.0 threes in 31.8 minutes.