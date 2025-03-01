Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley News: Puts up double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Mobley amassed 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 123-116 win over the Celtics.

Donovan Mitchell took over Friday and led the Cavaliers in scoring, but Mobley's contributions on both ends of the court can't be overlooked. The star big man recorded a double-double for the fifth time across his previous seven appearances, a span in which he's averaging a robust line of 19.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 blocks across 29.7 minutes per contest.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
