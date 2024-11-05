Evan Mobley News: Reaches double figures again Monday

Mobley chipped in 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 116-114 victory over Milwaukee.

Mobley has now reached double figures in all eight regular-season outings as the Cavs remain undefeated. The big man struggled from the field Monday, though he tied his season high in blocks against Milwaukee. Mobley's ability to stuff the stat sheet has made him a valuable asset across fantasy formats, and he has also shot 53.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep while averaging a career-high 1.9 attempts per game.