Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Resting Thursday against Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Mobley (rest) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against San Antonio.

Thursday marks the first game of a back-to-back set for the Cavaliers. Mobley will be sidelined while resting through lingering lower body injuries that he has dealt with since the All-Star break, but he should take to the floor against the Pistons on Friday. De'Andre Hunter and Dean Wade are the top candidates to enter the Cavaliers' starting lineup in Mobley's absence.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now