Evan Mobley News: Resting Tuesday

Mobley (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mobley will sit out of the first leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set Tuesday, and he should be able to return against the Heat on Wednesday. It'll be Mobley's first missed game since Jan. 24, and since then he has averaged 18.8 points on 55.2 percent shooting, 10.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 blocks over 29.8 minutes per game. De'Andre Hunter, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro are the top candidates to enter the Cavs' starting lineup due to Mobley's absence.