Evan Mobley News: Scores 15 points in loss

Mobley logged 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 130-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavaliers were swept from the postseason following this loss, but Mobley can hold his head high after yet another impressive year. Playing in his fifth NBA campaign, Mobley appeared in 65 regular-season contests with averages of 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 blocks, 0.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 31.9 minutes per contest.