Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Scores six points vs. Team Chuck

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Mobley registered six points (3-4 FG) and one assist over 7:59 of court time in Kenny's Young Stars' 41-32 loss to Chuck's Global Stars in the first round of the All-Star Game Tournament.

Mobley co-led Kenny's team in scoring alongside Darius Garland and Tyler Herro, but the trio's efforts weren't enough to make it to the final round of the tournament. Mobley and fellow Cleveland All-Stars Garland and Donovan Mitchell have played critical roles in the Cavaliers' 44-10 record, which is best in the Eastern Conference. Mobley and the Cavs will go on the road to face the Nets on Thursday.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
