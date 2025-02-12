Evan Mobley News: Second straight double-double

Mobley posted 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 boards, five assists, and two blocks in 28 minutes of action during Wednesday's 131-108 win over the Raptors.

The big man had his way with the red-hot Raptors despite his night getting cut short due to the blowout nature of the victory. He still managed to contribute across the board, as the outing marked Mobley's second straight double-double and third in the last five games. He's now averaging 22.8 points and 8.4 boards per game in February so far, making it his highest-scoring month of this season. He'll look to keep rolling Thursday against the Nets.