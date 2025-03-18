Evan Mobley News: Set to play Tuesday
Coach Kenny Atkinson said Mobley (foot) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Clippers barring a setback in warmups, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mobley has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a right foot contusion. Mobley has averaged 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.4 minutes across his previous 10 appearances.
