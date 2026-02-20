Evan Mobley News: Sitting out Friday
Mobley will be rested Friday against Charlotte.
Mobley recorded 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 112-84 victory over Brooklyn, his first game back after sitting out seven contests in a row with a calf issue. The Cavaliers will be cautious for the second leg of this back-to-back set, opening up more minutes for guys like Dean Wade and Larry Nance.
