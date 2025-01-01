Evan Mobley News: Solid outing against Los Angeles

Mobley totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 win over the Lakers.

Career year continues for Mobley, who had a solid performance against Anthony Davis and the Lakers on Tuesday. Along with averaging a career-high 18.4 points per game, Mobley has upped his three-point attempts (2.5), shooting a career-high 43 percent from deep this season.