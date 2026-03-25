Evan Mobley News: Stays hot in victory

Mobley finished Tuesday's 136-131 win over the Magic with 19 points (8-8 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 32 minutes.

Mobley continues to roll for the Cavaliers and fantasy managers alike, scoring at least 18 points in his seventh game in a row. The All-Star big man has averaged 22.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 blocks in 31.9 minutes per contest during that period, though he is shooting a dismal 43.6 percent from the free-throw line over this time.