Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Strong double-double in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Mobley recorded 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 122-119 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Mobley finished Friday's overtime loss as the Cavaliers' leader in blocks and rebounds while finishing second in points behind Jarrett Allen (25). It was Mobley's 18th double-double of the season and first since Jan. 23 against the Kings. He played just four games since the All-Star break while managing a calf strain that caused him to miss seven consecutive games from late January to mid-February, and the Cavaliers might limit the fifth-year forward's workload down the stretch, especially in back-to-back sets.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago