Evan Mobley News: Struggles with shot
Mobley registered 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Similar to James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, it just wasn't Mobley's night offensively. He's had a strong series overall thus far, posting averages of 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.7 blocks in 33.0 minutes per contest.
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