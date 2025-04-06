Evan Mobley News: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday

Mobley had 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Kings.

Mobley stuffed the stat sheet Sunday, leading the Cavaliers in swats and swipes. Over his last nine appearances, the All-Star big man has averaged 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 blocks, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 31.8 minutes while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. Mobley is converting just 64.5 percent of his free-throw attempts during this interval, which has been about the only shortcoming that's prevented him from being a complete nine-category fantasy superstar in 2024-25.