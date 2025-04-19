Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Suiting up in series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 2:52pm

Mobley (back) is not on the injury report for Game 1 against the Heat on Sunday.

The All-Star forward didn't play in the regular-season finale against the Pacers, but he should be ready to handle his regular workload in the playoffs opener. Mobley averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals per game across 71 contests in the regular season.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
