Evan Mobley News: Tallies 20-10 double-double in win

Mobley ended Tuesday's 135-113 win over Chicago with 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes.

Mobley put forth a well-rounded performance in Tuesday's contest, leading all players in rebounds and assists while posting the lone double-double of the contest in a winning effort. Mobley has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in nine outings this season, including in two of his last three performances.