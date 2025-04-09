Evan Mobley News: Tallies 20-10 double-double in win
Mobley ended Tuesday's 135-113 win over Chicago with 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes.
Mobley put forth a well-rounded performance in Tuesday's contest, leading all players in rebounds and assists while posting the lone double-double of the contest in a winning effort. Mobley has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in nine outings this season, including in two of his last three performances.
