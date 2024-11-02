Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Top rebounder in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Mobley provided 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 120-109 win over the Magic.

Mobley dominated in the paint for Cleveland in Friday's victory, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while concluding as the lone Cavaliers player to end with a double-double. Mobley recorded his second double-double of the season, now having reached double figures in scoring in every contest this year.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now