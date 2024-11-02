Evan Mobley News: Top rebounder in double-double

Mobley provided 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 120-109 win over the Magic.

Mobley dominated in the paint for Cleveland in Friday's victory, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while concluding as the lone Cavaliers player to end with a double-double. Mobley recorded his second double-double of the season, now having reached double figures in scoring in every contest this year.