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Evan Mobley News: Unstoppable in blowout victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 9:34pm

Mobley recorded 21 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-94 win over the Pistons in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mobley turned in yet another dominant performance, helping the Cavaliers to a comfortable victory in Game 7 against the Pistons. After an adequate regular season, Mobley appears to have saved his best for last, averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 3.0 combined steals and blocks thus far during the postseason. Both he and Jarrett Allen will need to be at their best when they come up against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday in New York.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
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