Evan Mobley News: Will play Sunday

Mobley (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

As expected, Mobley has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action after missing Friday's win over Chicago. Across eight November appearances, Mobley has averaged 16.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals in 31.1 minutes per game, but he may face some limitations Sunday.