Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Will remain limited Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Mobley (calf) will be on an unspecified minutes restriction in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

The expectation is that Mobley's playing time will be bumped up "a bit" from Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City, when he logged 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes. The 24-year-old big man has appeared in two of Cleveland's last three outings following a seven-game absence due to a left calf strain, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his name pop up on the injury report ahead of the second leg of this back-to-back set in Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
