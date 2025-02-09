Felipe Haase Injury: Doesn't play Saturday
Haase was unavailable for Saturday's 109-101 G League win over the Texas Legends due to illness.
Haase had been a regular bench option, averaging 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game, before missing this contest due to the ailment. He'll look to return to action soon but could face a longer absence, in which case Greg Brown will likely stay active at center.
Felipe Haase
Free Agent
