Felipe Haase News: Efficient in defeat

Haase racked up 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes of Tuesday's 108-92 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Haase excelled from behind the three-point line in Tuesday's clash, scoring 20-plus points for the first time this season. With Loudon Love (back) sidelined, Haase has taken advantage of the opportunities he's been given and could remain an important player for the team throughout the remainder of the Tip-Off Tournament.