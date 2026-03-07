Felipe Haase News: Efficient off bench against Herd

Haase posted 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in Saturday's 116-97 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Haase led his side in scoring thanks to a solid effort from beyond the arc, although he featured as a second-unit option during Saturday's clash. The Chilean also achieved his third-best total of points in the campaign. Despite his three-point shooting upside, he has struggled to produce in other areas with limited playing time lately.