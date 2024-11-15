Felipe Haase News: Impactful off bench in win

Haase finished with 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes in Friday's 107-98 win over the Osceola Magic.

Haase helped the visitors to a great result during his third game of the Tip-Off Tournament. Despite losing the starting spot to Loudon Love in the last couple of games, the Chilean remains in contention for playing time after recording more than 20 minutes in each of his team's three wins so far.