Felipe Haase News: Posts 10 rebounds Friday

Haase registered eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes in Friday's 123-97 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Haase led his team in rebounds and fell just two points short of a double-double in the victory. While he's now a bench option behind Greg Brown, the Chilean has managed to log close to 25 minutes per game throughout the regular season, being influential as a long-range shooter and occasional rebounder.