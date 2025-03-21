Felipe Haase News: Productive off bench Friday

Haase registered 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 114-101 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Haase achieved an unusual double-double along with his highest scoring tally since Dec. 29, helping his side to its third win in the last four games. The center was especially successful in collecting defensive rebounds and shooting from three-point range, which have been his main strengths throughout the season. Still, he's yet to find consistency as a second-unit asset.