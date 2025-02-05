Felipe Haase News: Productive off bench in loss

Haase delivered 16 points (3-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes in Tuesday's 104-99 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Haase had his best numbers of points and assists in his last 13 and six games, respectively, despite being used as a backup player Tuesday. He has been a consistent threat from behind the arc, establishing himself as the only member of the squad with more than 50 percent efficiency in three-point shots during the regular season.