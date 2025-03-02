Felipe Haase News: Quiet performance in rare start
Haase tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one block during 14 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.
Haase struggled to make an impact in Sunday's clash, extending a streak of unimpressive outings even though he was selected as the starting center over Greg Brown. Aside from his occasional three-point success, the regular season has been difficult for Haase, who is averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in that period.
Felipe Haase
Free Agent
