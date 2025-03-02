Fantasy Basketball
Felipe Haase News: Quiet performance in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Haase tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one block during 14 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Haase struggled to make an impact in Sunday's clash, extending a streak of unimpressive outings even though he was selected as the starting center over Greg Brown. Aside from his occasional three-point success, the regular season has been difficult for Haase, who is averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in that period.

Felipe Haase
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
