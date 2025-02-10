Felipe Haase News: Returns to action

Haase (illness) logged 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists during 30 minutes in Monday's 115-110 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Haase made an unusual start immediately after recovering from the illness that forced him to miss the previous game. Despite his quality shooting, he failed to make an impact in other aspects of the game. He'll likely stay in contention for playing time with Greg Brown going forward.