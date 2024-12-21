Felipe Haase News: Strong offensive effort off bench

Haase posted 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds across 18 minutes in Saturday's 100-96 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Haase made an impact despite his limited playing time, although it wan't enough for his team to avoid defeat. He logged more than 10 points for the first time in his last six appearances, while the four three-pointers tied his season-high mark through 15 games played.