Felipe Haase News: Strong performance Sunday

Haase tallied 24 points (8-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes of Sunday's 126-122 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Haase made an impact off the bench thanks to excellent accuracy from behind the three-point line. He faded a bit in the second half but had already done enough to achieve his best offensive output in 17 G League games played over the 2024-25 season.