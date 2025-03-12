Felipe Haase News: Struggles against Austin

Haase generated 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 109-96 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Haase had another quiet outing as he recorded less than five rebounds for the fourth time in his last six matchups. He barely boosted his regular-season average to 9.7 points per game, but it wasn't enough to make a difference in the scoring. In any case, he should have a chance to bounce back as a center in the near future given the team's lack of depth in that position.