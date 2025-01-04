Feron Hunt News: Close to another double-double

Hunt tallied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to Greensboro.

Hunt was one of four Charge players who scored at least 15 points, but he also made his presence felt on the glass since the eight rebounds were a team-high mark. Hunt is averaging 17.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in four regular-season appearances, with three double-doubles in that span.