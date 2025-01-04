Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Feron Hunt headshot

Feron Hunt News: Close to another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Hunt tallied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to Greensboro.

Hunt was one of four Charge players who scored at least 15 points, but he also made his presence felt on the glass since the eight rebounds were a team-high mark. Hunt is averaging 17.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in four regular-season appearances, with three double-doubles in that span.

Feron Hunt
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now