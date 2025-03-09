Feron Hunt News: Doesn't play Saturday

Hunt (rest) didn't play in Saturday's 127-123 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Hunt received the second half of the squad's back-to-back set off, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Rip City Remix. The 25-year-old is averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 29.8 minutes per game in 42 G League outings.