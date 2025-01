Hunt recorded 31 points (15-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 133-108 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Hunt led the Charge in points and rebounds during Tuesday's blowout loss. Across his first six appearances of the 2024-25 campaign, Hunt is shooting 59.5 percent from the field.