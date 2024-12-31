Feron Hunt News: Double-doubles in G League

Hunt posted 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 93-90 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

After scoring in double figures only twice over his first 10 G League appearances this season, Hunt has reached that feat in eight straight games. He has four double-doubles during that stretch, including two consecutive.