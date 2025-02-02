Feron Hunt News: Double-doubles in G League

Hunt produced 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

After failing to score more than 12 points in three straight games, Hunt notched his eighth outing with at least 20 points this season. He also grabbed at least 10 rebounds for a second straight game en route to his 10th double-double and fifth with at least 20 points.