Feron Hunt News: Double-doubles in G League win

Hunt finished with 22 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 39 minutes Thursday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 130-116 win over the Raptors 905.

Hunt recorded his 15th double-double of the 2024-25 campaign for the Charge in Thursday's win over the 905. The 25-year-old forward averages 19.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game in the G League.