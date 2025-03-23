Feron Hunt News: Double-doubles in G League win
Hunt logged 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks across 39 minutes during Saturday's 97-91 G League win over the Osceola Magic.
Hunt put together a solid all-around performance Saturday, leading the team in rebounds and steals while tying for a team high in assists. Saturday's game marked Hunt's 19th double-double and the 12th time he has logged at least 12 rebounds this season.
Feron Hunt
Free Agent
