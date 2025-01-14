Feron Hunt News: Double-doubles in loss

Hunt tallied 14 points (6-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 112-108 overtime loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Despite struggling with his efficiency, Hunt was one of three Charge players to record a double-double in Tuesday's overtime loss. Hunt is shooting just 26.1 percent on 2.6 three-point attempts per contest in 2024-25.