Feron Hunt News: Double-doubles in return

Hunt (rest) tallied 28 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 win over the Rip City Remix.

Hunt returned to action Wednesday after missing the Charge's previous contest due to rest purposes. During the team's win over Rip City, Hunt logged a team-high 37 minutes and joined Emoni Bates and Luke Travers in dropping double-doubles.