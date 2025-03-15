Feron Hunt News: Leading scorer in win
Hunt played 35 minutes Friday during the Charge's 108-106 win over the Herd and compiled 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist.
Hunt led the team in both points scored and rebounds during Friday's victory and finished just one rebound shy of a double-double. He also shot an efficient 61.5 percent from the field and is now averaging 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 44 games played this season.
