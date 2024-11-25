Fantasy Basketball
Feron Hunt headshot

Feron Hunt News: Plays 20 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Hunt scored 10 points (5-8 FG) and grabbed four rebounds in 20 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Hunt has scored in double figures and played at least 20 minutes in back-to-back games after not reaching either of those feats in the first four games of the season. He's shooting better from the field (72.4 percent) than the charity stripe (66.7).

Feron Hunt
 Free Agent
