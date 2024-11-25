Feron Hunt News: Plays 20 minutes in loss

Hunt scored 10 points (5-8 FG) and grabbed four rebounds in 20 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Hunt has scored in double figures and played at least 20 minutes in back-to-back games after not reaching either of those feats in the first four games of the season. He's shooting better from the field (72.4 percent) than the charity stripe (66.7).