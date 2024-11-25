Feron Hunt News: Plays 20 minutes in loss
Hunt scored 10 points (5-8 FG) and grabbed four rebounds in 20 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.
Hunt has scored in double figures and played at least 20 minutes in back-to-back games after not reaching either of those feats in the first four games of the season. He's shooting better from the field (72.4 percent) than the charity stripe (66.7).
Feron Hunt
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now