Feron Hunt News: Scores season-high points

Hunt logged 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes Monday during the Charge's 116-109 loss versus the Wolves.

Hunt had a dominant outing in his second start of the year as he ended up setting new season highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He was also efficient shooting the ball, converting on 66.7 percent of his field-goal attempts.