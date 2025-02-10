Feron Hunt News: Season-high 33 points in G League
Hunt produced 33 points (12-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in 42 minutes during Saturday's 120-107 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.
Hunt scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed at least 14 rebounds for a third straight game. Across 34 G League appearances, Hunt has averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game.
