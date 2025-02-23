Feron Hunt News: Season-high five steals Sunday

Hunt tallied 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, five steals and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Hunt established a new season high with his five steals, providing a full stat line in a losing effort. Although the 25-year-old saw an eight-game streak with double-digit rebounds get snapped Sunday, Hunt has now reached double-digit scoring figures in each of his last eight contests.