Feron Hunt News: Shines off bench in G League loss

Hunt recorded 23 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 29 minutes off the bench in Friday's 124-105 loss to Grand Rapids.

Hunt was one of six Charge players who scored in double digits in this loss Friday, and he led the team in scoring despite coming off the bench with an efficient shooting display. Hunt has been one of the most prolific scorers in the G League this season and has reached the 15-point mark in each of his seven appearances.