Franco Miller Injury: Working with national team

Miller was unavailable for Friday's 130-126 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers as he left for FIBA international duty.

Miller was called up by Bahamas to play some FIBA World Cup qualifying matchups, vacating his place in his G League team's starting lineup for at least a couple of games. He had been busy over a string of six G League contests in which he averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game before leaving. Both Chance McMillian and Nate Williams could continue to feature until Miller rejoins Santa Cruz.