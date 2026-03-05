Franco Miller News: Rejoins G League on Wednesday

Miller (not injury related) collected 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-117 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

After representing the Bahamas in a pair of FIBA World Cup qualifiers, Miller reported back to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday. Across 18 G League regular-season appearances, the 27-year-old is averaging 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.3 minutes per game.